Lawrence J. Fillmore, age 74, of Rockland, ID, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, of a sudden heart attack.

Larry was born Oct. 30, 1946 in Burley, ID, to J. Grant Fillmore and Virginia Pearless Culley. He attended Burley public school, then served a mission in the Ohio Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and later earned his Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from Brigham Young University.

He married Elizabeth Belnap, Aug. 6, 1969 in the Idaho Falls, Idaho Temple. Together Larry and Liz raised nine children; Brad (51), Amy (50), Tammy (47), Craig (45), Doug (44), Bryan (42), Scott (40), Barbara (38), and Vicki (36). Larry is survived by his children, 37 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Larry was a devoted husband and father. He believed,” You get out of life what you put into it.” That philosophy has been the cornerstone of his years of service to Rockland High School. In addition to coaching and teaching Larry has spent many years keeping score at basketball games, running chains at football games, serving as class advisor and driving bus for the school district. Larry instilled in his students and athletes a strong work ethic and a desire to succeed.

In his family’s younger years he spent his summers driving grain trucks, building fence and working with local farmers to continue providing for his family. In the later years he worked for Power County Weed Control, enjoying being in the mountains and the outdoors.

He served a mission with his wife Liz, in the Tacoma Washington Mission, for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2013-2015. He served in his community, church and home, and loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved mentoring and was a master encourager. He had a genuine concern and love for people, taught his children to be the first one to help and the last one to leave. Most will remember his fun sense of humor and quick wit.

He had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and lived his faith daily. Larry will be pleased to spend his 75th birthday with his beloved wife in heaven and will be missed by his family and community.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in Rockland, ID. Viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.