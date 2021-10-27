Robert Lee Ralphs was born to James (Jay) and Helen Ralphs. He was raised in the Rockland Valley on a dairy and dry farm. He graduated from the Rockland schools. While attending Brigham Young University he met his Eternal Companion Nancy Kathryn Kelly. They were married in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. After they both graduated from BYU he accepted a position with the FBI in Washington D.C. Later they returned to Idaho where he worked for the Idaho Department of Transportation, before accepting a position with Idaho Power Company. He worked for over 32 years and loved the company and the many employees that became personal friends.

Robert was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served diligently in different callings and as a young man in the California North Mission. He served later with Nancy in the Florida Tallahassee Mission.

They were blessed with six children, Amy (James) Yako, Emily (Matt) Schvaneveldt, Charity (Troy) Trautner, Marci Kearl, Melissa (Scott) Schwab, Jason (Cindy) Ralphs. They have 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Robert is survived by his wife Nancy, five children, and his siblings; brothers: Eldon (Charmaine) Ralphs, Dan (Linda) Ralphs; sisters: Janice (Bob) Freeman, Ilene (Carl) Haskell, DeeAnn (Ron) Farr. He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Amy Yako, and granddaughter Daisy Ella Ralphs.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary. On Friday, Oct. 29, a viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Rockland, ID. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.