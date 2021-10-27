Press Opinion, Times Opinion

Short note about missing my friends

Hi to American Falls and Aberdeen area friends,

Just a short note of greetings to you. I live near Spokane, WA, outside a little place called Loon Lake. I am retired now. I spend a lot of time in the summer in my garden.

My wife Joyce has a horse English riding business. She is busy with lessons. I don’t ride but I will fill the water troughs. We have about 20 horses, no ideas of breeds.

I do miss American Falls and Aberdeen, along with many friends. May the good Lord Bless you all.

Your friend,

Roger Wimpfheimer

Thanks for reading!

