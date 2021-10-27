Short note about missing my friends

Hi to American Falls and Aberdeen area friends,
Just a short note of greetings to you. I live near Spokane, WA, outside a little place called Loon Lake. I am retired now. I spend a lot of time in the summer in my garden.
My wife Joyce has a horse English riding business. She is busy with lessons. I don’t ride but I will fill the water troughs. We have about 20 horses, no ideas of breeds.
I do miss American Falls and Aberdeen, along with many friends. May the good Lord Bless you all.
Your friend,
Roger Wimpfheimer
