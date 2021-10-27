Two contested races in Nov. 2 Aberdeen school board election

Five candidates are running for three Aberdeen School Board Trustee positions. The election will be Tuesday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Aberdeen American Legion, 184 N. Main Street, and the Bingham County Road and Bridge Shop, 1947 South Highway 39 in Springfield.

Running in Zone 1 will be incumbent David Wahlen and Tiffany E. Jenkins. Running in Zone 4 are incumbent Mike Shackelford and Amy Burusco. Running in Zone 5 unopposed is incumbent Sherrie Mauroner….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!