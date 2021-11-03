AFHS boys’ soccer wins consolation bracket

The American Falls High School boys’ soccer team won the consolation bracket at the state tournament on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Beavers started the tournament with a matchup against Teton on Thursday, Oct. 21. The boys were not able to pull off a win, losing 2-1. Teton went on to take third in the tournament. Alex Cabrera scored the goal.

American Falls went on to beat Bonners Ferry 4-0 in the consolation bracket, and then beat Sun Valley Community

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!