E and R Transportation Driving Positions

Now hiring all driving positions E&R Transportation is hiring all driving positions. Pay starting at $18.00 per hour, with annual raises. Dental and Vision insurance is Free for the family, paying up to $1,500 a year. Retirement and Life Insurance, also offered. Must have a Class A CDL with 2 years experience, clean MVR, and a medical card is preferred. We are a local family owned business and have been in business for close to 40 years. For more information or to set up an appointment call: 208-226-5077