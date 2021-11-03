ISU ESL Instructor

Instructor needed to teach English as a second language (ESL) classes to community members in American Falls for ISU Adult Education. Classes will typically be taught twice per week and are held in the evenings. Class times are flexible. Looking for an instructor that is experienced in working with and teaching adults. Prefer to have experience in teaching ESL or similar curriculum, but this is not required. Position pay is $13-$14/hr. Please send resume to: thomasputnam@isu.edu along with 3 references. For further information about this position, please call (208) 282-4133.

