Aberdeen School District Library/Keys Paraprofessional/Teacher Aide

The Aberdeen School District is seeking to hire: Library/Keys Paraprofessional/Teacher Aide – (29.50 Hrs Per Week). Starting salary is $9.45 per hour. Applicant must have a two year degree or pass a competency test. State Retirement benefits available. Application can be obtained from the District Office or by calling 208-397-4113. Employment contingent upon clearance of background check. Closing date for positions will be until filled. EOE

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!