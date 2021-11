The Rockland High School volleyball team took second in the state volleyball tournament after taking second in the district tournament.

In the first round of the tournament, Rockland faced Kendrick. Rockland beat Kendrick in three sets, 25-17, 25-7, and 25-16. In the second round, Rockland faced off with the undefeated Horseshoe….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!