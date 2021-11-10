Enjoyed farm edition, supports agriculture

To the editor,

Congratulations for another wonderful Farm Edition. I enjoy getting to know people that are involved in our Agricultural Enterprises. I am especially grateful for the support the Farmers and Ranchers provide for our school.

I want to express appreciation, and acknowledge the contribution of potatoes to the students at Rockland High School over the years, from Gehring Farms and Koompin Farms, thank you. (I’m sorry if I forgot a Farm). Their support is not unnoticed, and I get to dine on the best Tators in the world!

Larry Reaves, Rockland