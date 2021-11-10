Harvey Larson, 78

Harvey Allen Larson, 78, passed away suddenly Oct. 17, 2021 at his home in Aberdeen, ID, from heart failure. Harvey was born July 21, 1943 to Henry and Lillian (Hokansen) Larson in Cheyenne, WY. He was the oldest of three siblings raised in Cheyenne. He enjoyed building cars and motorbikes in his youth. He graduated from high school in 1961.

He served an apprenticeship for Union Pacific Railroad and become a journeymen Pipefitter/Sheetmetal worker in 1966. He moved to Pocatello, ID, with the railroad and continued his career until retirement in 1999. He was noted as an outstanding employee helping to develop work process for the wheel shop and paint shop. His initiatives to making things work better and safer were well known. He received many awards and accommodations. His ideas were used in other areas throughout the United States. He held officer positions in the Sheet Metalworkers Union his whole career with about 10 of those as secretary/treasurer. He was known by his coworkers as always having a story to tell. Among the saying was “who could tell the biggest story- also referred to the “first liar didn’t have a chance”.

While living in Pocatello he met Linda Cenell and was married in 1968. They have two children, Pam and Russ. They were divorced in 1994. Harvey married Carol Cleveland in 1997 living in Idaho Falls. They divorced in 1999 but remained friends and traveled and experienced many new places and people over the years. Carol’s family (sons Tim and Patrick) and grandchildren spent a lot of time vacationing together. Harvey moved to Aberdeen, ID, and lived there until his death.

His love of music was well known- the country classics- he played the guitar and his knowledge of how to record brought many musicians to the house for “jam” recording sessions to capture the music. He built many of the amps, speakers, and sound systems from scratch or kits. Harvey always was good with growing things (green thumb) and planted many trees and gardens in his lifetime. He even won a few blue ribbon’s at the fair for his produce. He loved to study/read so his knowledge about cars, astronomy, history, and music allowed for him to share much of this and also made him pretty good at “trivia games”. Traveling after he retired with his dear friend Carol allowed for many adventures. He was able to visit the Grand Ole Opry where many of the legends of country music played, Branson and cruises. And this story can’t end without noting Harvey’s love for his dogs that were always in his life.

He will be remembered for so many stories, jokes and one line sayings- too many to share but this one stands out- “Just because I make it look easy, doesn’t mean it is.”

He is preceded in death by his dad Henry “Hank” Larson, mother Lillian Hokansen and his sister Caroline Reese. He is survived by his brother Verlin Larson (Ellen) of Pueblo, CO. Children are Pamela Kay Hoggan (Nate) of Salmon, ID, Russell Alan Larson (Toni) of Blackfoot, ID, Audrey Larson and Eric Larson. Grandchildren are Jaren Alan Larson, McKenna Linda Hoggan and Hesston Sonner Hoggan. Friend and companion Carol Cleveland. And he will be missed by his dog Ozzy.

No services are planned at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.