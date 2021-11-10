John (Johnny) Blair

Our beloved father, grandfather and loving husband, John (Johnny) Ernest Blair passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was born on July 16, 1931 in Happy Camp, CA, to John and Wilma (Roberts) Blair. When Johnny was six years old his father died in a mining accident. In 1940 Wilma married Charles A. Smith in Fontana, CA.

Johnny graduated from Victorville High School in California and then in 1951 Johnny moved to American Falls with his family. After arriving in American Falls, Johnny went to work on the railroad for Tel-A-Weld repairing rail. In 1952 Johnny was drafted into the U.S. Army. He attended basic training at Fort Roberts, CA, and was later deployed to Pusan, South Korea, where he spent two years fighting in the Korean War. After Johnny was discharged from the army he returned to American Falls and went back to work for Tel-A-Weld. Later Johnny went to work for Union Pacific Railroad. In 1962 Johnny started farming, working with Wilbur Krein until 1974 when he went to work for J.R. Simplot in Pocatello. Johnny retired from J.R. Simplot in 1997 and has been enjoying camping, hunting and fishing ever since. Johnny loved the outdoors, but more so he loved experiencing adventures with his family.

Johnny leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Sharon Pearl (Savage); five of six children, Steve Hughes, John (Connie) Blair, Charlotte (Rick) Wagstaff, Danelle (Mark) Reaves, Cliff Blair. Johnny and Sharon are blessed with 12 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Johnny was preceded in death by his mother and father; a daughter, Amanda Waite; a great-grandchild, Spencer Blair; a sister, Peggy (Parrish); a sister, Eleanor (Dlabaj); and brother, Darwin Blair. Johnny is survived by his sister Shirley (Vern) Olander, brother Harry Smith and sister Barbara (Dennis) Brunk.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of life event on Saturday Nov. 13, at the American Falls Senior Citizen Center from 2 to 5 p.m.

The family would like to thank the many friends who have expressed their support; Davis-Rose Mortuary, who is so great at helping families through these difficult times; and a special thank you to David Moore with Heritage Health and Hospice, who took care of Johnny and the family over the last few weeks.