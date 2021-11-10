Larry Wright, 67, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2021 after a brief but brutal battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Fawn Wright; two sons, Chad Wright and Jole Wright; two daughters, Rylie Wright and Patricia Wright; seven grandchildren; three sisters, Kathy (Gary) Ebenstiener, Chris (Jerry) Stratton, Susan Shrum.

There will be a small ceremony for family and friends at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.