Sorensen retains mayoral seat, cemetery levy increase passes

Hofmeister, Hammond, Trent on council

The city of American Falls held city council elections on Tuesday, Nov. 2. Winning the election for mayor is current mayor Rebekah Sorensen. Marc Beitia, the city’s previous mayor, ran against her. She won 479 votes to Beitia’s 213 votes.

Beitia had served two terms for mayor after being appointed. Sorensen was also appointed after Beitia stepped down to protect his state retirement benefits. Neither had been in a contested election for the position before.

“This 2021 election had an impressive outpouring of voters, publicity, discussion…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!