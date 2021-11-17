City takes next step on the wastewater project

Aberdeen City Council members Diane Hernandez, Karalee Krehbiel, Mary Leisy, Brian Schneider, Alan Summers and Karl Vollmer, voted to take the next steps on the wastewater treatment project by selecting a project engineer, a grant administrator and signing a request letter for the project at the Aberdeen City Council meeting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

They had one engineer submit a proposal so they approved Keller and Associates as the project engineer. There was only one person apply to be the grant administrator. That was….

