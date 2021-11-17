Debbie Youngstrom, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, after a long battle with lupus and other health complications.

Debbie was born Sept. 12, 1952 in American Falls, ID, to Ivan and Iola Haskell. She attended school in Rockland and American Falls. After meeting her loving husband of 45 years, Lyle Youngstrom, she moved to Aberdeen.

Debbie was an amazingly hard-working woman. She loved being a mom and farmer’s wife. She enjoyed driving truck, baling hay, working cattle, and riding horses. All the while, keeping a spotless house, maintaining a beautiful yard, and raising three daughters.

Debbie loved to help people. At the age of 45, she decided to go back to school and earned a Bachelor of Social Work degree from ISU. She had various jobs in her field, including working at Bingham Memorial Hospital. She had a warm heart and made friends everywhere she went.

Grandchildren were a huge part of Debbie’s life. She loved spending time with them. Having a special shopping “Girl’s Day” was one of her favorite things to do.

Debbie is survived by: her husband, Lyle Youngstrom; and their three daughters, Tracy Jensen (Shayne), their sons Logan and Nathan; Michelle Lewis (Doug), their daughters Hannah and Reilly; April Workman and her daughter, Shay, and sons, Cody and Jaxon. Her sister Brenda Gillett (Terry).

Visitation services were from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11, at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls and on Friday, Nov. 12, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 2120 W 800 S in Springfield, from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. A funeral service followed on Friday, Nov. 12, beginning at 11 a.m. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit www.DavisRoseMortuary.com.