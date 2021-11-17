Power County in with Franklin County, part of Bannock in reapportionment plan

New legislative districts approved on Wednesday, Nov. 10 by the Idaho Commission for Reapportionment places Power County in the same legislative district as Franklin County and the city of Preston, about an hour and a half distance drive to the south.

It also places current Power County representatives outside the district. Current Power County Representative Ken Andrus and Representative Randy Armstrong will both live in Legislative District 35 under the new plan instead of Legislative District 28, the district that covers Power County.

The current Legislative District 28 encompasses all of Power County and most of…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!