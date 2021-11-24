I’m so thankful

I haven’t written a column in a long time. However, I didn’t want to pass up this opportunity to express some thanks as we celebrate this Thanksgiving. Sometimes counting your blessings means looking on the bright side, and sometimes that is hard to do. This is especially true of the news, which seems as bleak as it can be, especially the national news. Today, I’m going to look at the bright side of some of the local news that might get passed over.

I’ve been writing a bit lately about the Cedar Fields area southwest of American Falls. The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes use that area for religious ceremonies, and climbers climb the cliffs there. Both want the area for their own uses. I’m just thankful that I live in an area so beautiful that multiple groups of people consider it sacred.

I recently covered the local American Falls city elections. More people came out to run for office than any other year in my 13 years at The Press. That is something to be thankful for. Each of them, those elected and those who weren’t, would have given their best to the city, I’m sure of it. It is a hard thing to lose an election, harder than you expect it to be, and I sure hope those who were not elected continue with their desire to help out. There is still plenty of heavy lifting that needs to go on in the community, and there is plenty of room for those who want to help. I’m thankful that we have so many who are willing.

I’m thankful for new playground equipment in the downtown park that will be built this next year. My kids refer to that park as the “dinosaur” park because of the big purple dinosaur there (some call it the “Barney” park, but we didn’t watch a lot of Barney at our house, so it is the dinosaur park to us). I suggested in a city council meeting that they keep the dinosaur. However, after having looked a little closer at it, they need to not keep the dinosaur. Like much of the rest of the playground equipment, it is falling apart, to put it bluntly. Thank goodness some new equipment is coming in.

I’m thankful for change. To be honest, I get sentimental about places really quick, and it is a shock to me when the places I frequent aren’t there any more or look different than they used to. But things fall apart and need replaced, and there’s been a few places in town where things were falling apart, but aren’t any more. These new places have put a facelift on our community.

I’m mostly thankful that I live in a community that looks out for each other, where people care about each other, work together, and try to make the world about them a better place. I hope all of you have a great Thanksgiving.