Trustees consider 4-day school week

Town hall meeting set Dec. 2

The Aberdeen School District Board of Trustees is again considering a four-day school week. There will be a town hall meeting to inform the public on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Aberdeen Performing Arts Center. At this meeting there will be different individuals from other school districts that will present their findings on a four-day week. The trustees also wish to get the public’s opinions on switching to a four-day week.

Trustees Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford, Sherrie Mauroner, Elaine Blik and David Wahlen discussed whether they should make a decision to switch to four-days or not until after the first of the year and the new board member was ….

