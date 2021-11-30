Christopher H. Hoffer went to his Heavenly Father peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 2 p.m. in Orlando Medical Center. He was born Jan. 1, 1973, in Manila, Philippines, to Laura Hilacan Hoffer.

He came to Aberdeen at a young age of four and was educated in Aberdeen from kindergarten to 12th grade. In high school Chris was a member of FFA and pep band. He worked briefly for J.R. Simplot Company as a lab tech. He went to Idaho State University and studied for two years. Then he dropped out.

He decided to go with a couple of friends to Ohio, then to Florida, where he met his wife Tammy. While living in Aberdeen, Chris was a member of the First Mennonite Church where he loved to play special music every now and then.

He was musically inclined, once he learned how to read the notes he could pick up any instrument and play. His father-in-law, Bobby, said that once at the church service he was having a struggle playing the base guitar and Chris just stepped in to help him out. That was before they found out that Chris could play.

He believed in God the Father. He understood that there is greater powers than any power here on earth. He believed in the Holy Spirit and often prayed to the Father in the name of His son Jesus.

He has been a loving husband and good provider for his family. He worked for Florida Power and Light Company as a meter reader for a couple of years. Then he worked at the Bank of Atlantic in South Florida, where he was promoted to a facilitator. He and his family were relocated to Central Florida. Years later he changed careers and worked for the United States Postal Service in Stanford, FL. He worked there many years and later retired due to his health.

Chris had a good positive approach to life.

He is survived by his wife Tammy Hoffer, daughter Jessica Hoffer (Austin) Kremer, a son Bryce Hoffer and a granddaughter Juliana Kremer, mother Laura Hoffer, step father Brent Hoffer, brother Bretton (Gina) Hoffer, a sister Angela Hoffer (Josh) Johnston, nieces Aleena and Summer Johnston, Tamsin and Tea Hoffer and nephews David and Lucas Perez. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Lloyd and Helen Hoffer of Aberdeen and Bartholoma Hilacan and Felicidad Wagas Hilacan of Philippines.

Condolence cards may be sent to: Tammy Hoffer, 1725 12th Street, Orange City, Florida 32763

The funeral was held in Valusia Baptist Church at 261 South Orange Avenue, Orange City, Florida. He is buried in Hollywood Cemetery, 1031 South Carpenter Avenue, Orange City, Florida.