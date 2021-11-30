Karen Perkins

Karen Luerita Thornton Perkins was born to Lueray Thornton and Jessie Weatherford Thornton on July 11, 1945 in American Falls, ID, and passed away Nov. 19, 2021 in Pocatello, ID.

She spent her childhood growing up in Neeley, ID, where she could always be found at Indian Springs swimming pool. The family moved to American Falls where she attended school and graduated. Karen was active in school and in the pep club.

Karen married Ben Perkins on Aug. 8, 1987 in Jackson, WY. They met when she worked at the Pine Ridge Mall where she was front office personnel then later as the mall manager.

Karen had many interests. She just had to keep her hands busy doing all sorts of crafts, cooking, gardening, canning, painting and cars. Karen made many quilts for donation and was an accomplished seamstress. She was always making things and giving them to friends and relatives, especially her aunt Ella Mae and cousin Terry.

Growing up with four brothers she learned a lot about cars and could speed shift her parents 1957 Chevy with “three on the tree”. Karen and her husband Ben were members of the Classy Car club with their restored 1929 Chevy Coupe. They loved going to Ross Park drive inn. She was an organizer and hosted many family reunions.

She was beloved by many people throughout the years and a loving caretaker of her parents and two older brothers.

Karen is survived by her daughter Dawn and her son Scott and his wife Natalie. Karen has two granddaughters Bailey and Danika.

She is also survived by a brother Ken Thornton and wife Joey of Sonoma, CA, and brother Tom Thornton and wife Gail.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Grant (Shorty) and Don.

A graveside service took place on Monday, Nov. 29, at the Neeley Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m.

Memories and condolences may be given to the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.