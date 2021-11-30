Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Dec. 1

Canal company annual meeting

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Timews Dec. 1, 8, 2021.

LEGAL NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company will be held in the Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company Conference Room, located at 144 S. Main St, Aberdeen, Idaho on Monday December 13, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. The purpose of said Annual Meeting will be for two separate elections. The first election of three Directors for two-year terms (Directors whose term expire are: Brad Shackelford, Melvin Chappell, and John Houghland), and the second election of three Directors for three-year terms (Directors whose term expire are: Ray Duffin, Daryl Thompson, and Val Wahlen), and both elections for the transaction of any other business which may properly come before said meeting; voting for Directors to begin no later than 3:00 p.m. of said day.

ACCORDING to the provision of the By-laws, all proxies must be in writing and in due form and be filed with the Secretary no later than 5 p.m. December 7, 2021, and for voting purpose at said meeting, no transfer of stock made later than December 3, 2021, shall be recognized.

Dated in Aberdeen, Idaho November 24, 2021

Melvin Chappell-Secretary

Canal company sets O&M Assessments

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 1, 8, 2021.

ABERDEEN-SPRINGFIELD CANAL COMPANY

SETS 2022 O&M ASSESSMENTS

BE IT RESOLVED that a minimum operation and maintenance assessment of the Company per share of water stock by and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2022 at $45.00 per share. Said total assessment is due December 1, 2021, payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho and if not paid when due, said assessment shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from date due; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2022, the due date shall be as of the day of payment and no interest shall be charged; and provided further that if one-half of said assessment is paid in full, with interest if any and the remaining assessment is paid thereafter on or before April 1, 2022, the due date of said remaining installment shall be as of date of such payment and no interest shall be charged thereon, but if said remaining installment is not paid on or before April 1, 2022, interest shall accrue from December 1, 2021. No water to be furnished on any land in the year 2022 until such assessment together with accrued interest assessed to water rights appurtenant to all land owned, and other charges, shall have been paid; and

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that an assessment for excess water delivery by the Company during the season 2022, in excess of four (4) acre-feet per share of stock, such assessment for excess water delivery be and hereby is levied and fixed for the year 2022 at the rate of $33.75 per acre-foot ($1.35 per miner’s-inch-day) to be due and payable to the Secretary of the Company at the Company’s office in Aberdeen, Idaho on December 1, 2022 and if not paid when due, same shall draw interest at the rate of 12% per annum from due date; provided that if payment is made on or before January 31, 2023, due date shall be as of the date of such payment and no interest shall be charged.