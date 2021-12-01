Commissioners say no to rent youth center for private parties

Do not rent out the Gerald Fehringer Youth Center for now, the Power County Commissioners told youth center board chairman Bob Schreiber in their meeting on Monday, Nov. 22. The commissioners’ bad experience with renting out buildings for private parties meant they would rather donate more to the youth center than possibly having damage done to the courthouse annex where the youth center resides.

The youth center is also trying to partner with the American Falls School District to create a new program for teenagers in the evenings…

