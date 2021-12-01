Times Top News

Community musical auditions set Dec. 9, 10

The Aberdeen Arts Council will be presenting Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella in March. Auditions have been set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the middle school music room. All those auditioning should bring a short song to perform and a piece to read. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Jan. 3. For more information contact Wanda McCombs at 208-681-0052.

Cinderella, forced into a life of household chores by her wickedly cruel stepmother and stepsisters, dreams of a better life. The town crier announces a royal ball at which…

