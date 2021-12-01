Community musical auditions set Dec. 9, 10

The Aberdeen Arts Council will be presenting Rodgers and Hammersteins Cinderella in March. Auditions have been set for Thursday and Friday, Dec. 9 and 10, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the middle school music room. All those auditioning should bring a short song to perform and a piece to read. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Jan. 3. For more information contact Wanda McCombs at 208-681-0052.

Cinderella, forced into a life of household chores by her wickedly cruel stepmother and stepsisters, dreams of a better life. The town crier announces a royal ball at which…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!