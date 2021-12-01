Lady Tigers beat Ririe

The Aberdeen Lady Tigers hosted Ririe Tuesday, Nov. 25, and were victorious with a final score of 50-44.

“We beat a very good team that shoots the ball very well. The girls played great as a team and played really great team defense to get this win,” said coach Lincoln Driscoll.

Ellie Watson led the team scoring 17 points. Yasmin Ortiz scored 13, Emma Watson scored six, Vanessa Hernandez…

