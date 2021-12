The Aberdeen Tiger boys’ basketball team traveled to Firth for their first game of the regular season. The freshmen team won in overtime, the JV team won 69-59 and the varsity game lost 56-66.

“It was a close game the whole way. We were tied at 20 at the end of the first quarter then they got a four point lead…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!