LeRoy Ray Zimmermann

Sept. 22, 1930 – Nov. 24, 2021

LeRoy was born to John and Martha Zimmerman in American Falls, Idaho on Sept. 22, 1930. He was raised in the American Falls-Aberdeen area and passed away at his home in American Falls, Idaho, Nov. 24, 2021, of natural causes. LeRoy had six siblings: Helen Mentze (deceased), William Bill (deceased), Richard (deceased), Ruth Jones, Glen (deceased), Etta Mae Burton (deceased) and David J. Zimmerman.

LeRoy married Jean Rutherford in Hansen, Idaho, January 14, 1948. They lived in Aberdeen, Idaho, American Falls, Idaho, Aberdeen, Washington and Boise, Idaho. They were blessed with three sons and two daughters. After Jean passed away LeRoy married Barbara Hoshaw.

LeRoy was a John Deere mechanic in his early years in the Twin Falls area and also in the Chehalis, Washington, area. He worked for Lake Motors in American Falls as a mechanic. He then went back to farming with his family. He served on several boards in the farming community. LeRoy and Jean moved to Boise while he worked for WinCo maintaining the cart rack doors in the parking lots, he traveled as far away as California to fix the racks.

After LeRoy retired, they moved from Boise back to American Falls. Dad enjoyed restoring tractors and building model farm equipment from wood and metal. Some of his models are on display at the Potato Museum in Blackfoot.

LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife Jean, his parents and his siblings Helen, William, Richard, Glen and Etta Mae.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Barbara, his sons Ray (Shari), Ron (Alberta), Steve (Laurie), daughters Jill (Paul) Johnson, Joy Evans, 17 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls, on Friday December 10th at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Falls View Cemetery.

We appreciate the respect and loving care our dad received from the nurses and care givers at Encompass Hospice, the staff at Monte Viste Rehab Center and the doctors and staff at the Idaho Kidney Center.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.