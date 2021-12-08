Pink Ladies thank community for pie fundraiser

To the community,

The Power County Hospital Pink Ladies Auxiliary would like to thank the community for their support in the Annual Pie Fundraiser. We greatly appreciate the continued support throughout the years. We would also like to thank St. John’s Lutheran Church for allowing us to use their facility, and the auxiliary members and their spouses that came in and helped. Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible. Funds raised from the pie sale go to fund the annual scholarship awarded by the Pink Ladies in December.

Pink Ladies

Power County Hospital Auxiliary