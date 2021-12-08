Ramona Lucile Pierce Anderson, 90

Surrounded by her family on the beautiful Sunday of November 28, 2021, Ramona Anderson, 90, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Ramona, who was named by the midwife, was born to Angus Franklin Pierce and Cora Hiatt on August 5, 1931 in Aberdeen, Idaho. Upon high school graduation, she married her high school sweetheart, Von Thomas Anderson in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple on February 17, 1950.

Seven children later and armed with an ever-present passion for learning, she earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree from Idaho State University as well as a certificate in Secondary and Elementary Education. For 15 years, she was a well-loved special education services and kindergarten teacher in the Aberdeen School District. Ramona especially delighted in teaching her students to read. Raising her new little kindergartners to be big and prepared first graders brought her great joy and satisfaction.

Born into a family rich in musical talent and also performing in her family’s band, Ramona mastered several instruments including the saxophone, trumpet, french horn, piano, and organ, as well as the musical saw. She performed often in vocal duets, quartets, and choirs and enjoyed leading choirs for many years. Having taught private piano lessons for over 30 years, Ramona helped many in her community develop a love and passion for music.

Ramona was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served wherever she was needed, including Relief Society and Primary presidencies, Relief Society instructor, choir leader, primary pianist, and temple organist. She enjoyed teaching early morning seminary as well. A highlight of her life was serving five temple missions with her husband Von. Those missions included Washington D.C. twice, Orlando, Florida, Chicago, Illinois and St. George, Utah.

Ramona is survived by her children: Dianne (Chad) Whyte of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Jerry (Jean) Anderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Dean (Karen) of Oasis, Idaho; Bryce (Karen) Anderson of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Teresa (Keith) of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Michelle (Angel) Izaguirre of Idaho Falls, Idaho. She adored her 19 grandchildren, 45 “great grannies”, and one “great, great grannie”. She is preceded in death by her husband, Von Anderson, and their son, Terrel Anderson. Ramona was the last living member of her 13 siblings.

Services honoring her life were held Saturday, Dec. 4, at Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot, Idaho. Family and friends were received from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Services were at 11 a.m.. Interment was at in the Springfield Cemetery following the service.

Condolences to the family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.