AFHS wrestling takes Dahlke Duals

The American Falls High School wrestling team started the season out strong, hosting and then winning the Dahlke Duals on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4., They beat nine other teams at the tournament for the win, with no losses. Undefeated wrestlers included Kolter Burton, Mason Aiken, Grayson Williams, Wrendon Osborne and Ryker Permann on the boys’ side, and Allister Dillow on the girls’ side.

American Falls boys first beat Kimberly 57-28. Winning for American Falls were 106 pound Kolter Burton, 113 pound Mason…

