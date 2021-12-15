Karen Escamilla-Garnica accepted to Stanford University

Over 1,650 applicants admitted to top colleges with full scholarships through QuestBridge Palo Alto, California

QuestBridge is pleased to announce the results of the 2021 QuestBridge National College Match, a national program that connects high-achieving high school seniors from low-income backgrounds with full four-year scholarships to top colleges.

Out of over 16,500 applicants, QuestBridge selected 6,312 finalists to be considered for the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This year, QuestBridge’s 45 college partners matched with 1,674 finalists, who are recognized as Match Scholarship recipients. This is the highest number of Match Scholarship recipients to date for QuestBridge….

