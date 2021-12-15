Legal Notices Starting the Week of Wednesday, Dec 15

Notice of 2022 Power County Commission meetings

Power County consolidated election calendar

Ramsey Storage will seize units

Published in The Power County Press Dec.15, 22, 29, 2021.

Notice

Ramsey Storage will be seizing the units listed below with the intent of selling the contents for the amounts owed or best prices at the time of the sale. The sale or disbursement of the contents will become the sole property of the Storage Company to dispose of at their discretion after the required three (3) advertisements by law. If the owners wish to claim their property within the legal amount of time they can call the phone number listed on the storage.

Unit #37

Cameron Long

575 E Park

American Falls, Idaho 83211

Household, tools and other misc. contents.

MCM notice

of disposal

Published in The Power County and The Aberdeen Times Press Dec. 15, 22, 2021.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 34, 35 at MCM Storages, 2795 W. 1800 S., Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on January 8th, 2022. The last known renter of this is Ken Foster, PO Box 581, Aberdeen, ID 83211.

