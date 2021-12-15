Read Talk Play Everyday continues activities, is successful in third year

The American Falls School District’s Read Talk Play Everyday program, three years since it began, has been instrumental in helping parents think about early childhood education, said the district’s preschool initiative coordinator, Tennille Call. Call said new kindergarten students are more ready for school when they get there because parents are more aware…

