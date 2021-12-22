Aberdeen students wish to start Esports program

Three students from Aberdeen High School gave a presentation on high school Esports to Aberdeen School Board members Todd Lowder, Sherrie Mauroner, David Wahlen and Elaine Blik at the meeting held Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Esports is an online competitive video game sport. It will be like other sports in Aberdeen. To participate, the students will need to maintain at least a 2.5 grade point average, get daily exercise and have their grades checked monthly. It will last for one semester and be an extracurricular, after school activity. They will have tryouts, team captains and coaches.

Esports is more than playing games. It can increase the social life of those participating. It can increase their…

