David James Allen, 44, of Boise, ID, passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family after losing his valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. David was born on Sept. 11, 1977, in Pocatello, ID, to Debra Lee Bush and Jeffrey David Allen of Rockland, ID.

David’s memory will be kept alive and cherished by his three amazing children and whole world: Kaitlyn (22), Carson (18) and Ellianna (13) Allen; his grandparents, Glenna Nelson, Donna Eames, Kleis Kussee (Don); his parents, Debbie Udy (Blaine) and Jeff Allen (Tammy); his siblings, April Simpson (Ben), Stacie Shawver (Drew), Kari Kelsey (AJ), Ryan Udy (Britt), Brittney Lewis (Kelly), Brenna Bird (Jeff), Tyson Allen, Jana Monson (Reed), Meisha Kurtz (Jon), Shalise Johnston (Sean), Gray Allen (Amanda), Quade (Ky) Allen, Brigdon Allen; and 26 nieces and nephews.

There was a service to celebrate his life held in American Falls on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m. at the American Falls LDS Stake Center. A celebration of life in Boise is pending.

We wholeheartedly welcome your condolences, memories, and photos — please visit https://www.mykeeper.com/profile/DavidAllen/ or DavisRoseMortuary.com.