Debra Allen passed away, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Aberdeen, ID. Debra was born in American Falls, ID, and graduated from American Falls High School even though the family moved around because her father was in the military.

Debra is survived by her husband, Myron Brice Dance, son, Zac Allen, of Blackfoot, mother, Marlene M. Allen of Boise, brother, David, of Boise, and sister, Lisa, of Donnelly, ID. She is preceded in death by her father, Joseph E. Allen Jr.

Services were on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 149 W. Central Avenue, Aberdeen, ID. The visitation was at 9 a.m. and the funeral service started at 10 a.m. To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.