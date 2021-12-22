Denise Radford Ralphs, 60, of Rockland, ID, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at home, surrounded by family.

Denise was born on May 19, 1961, to Jay and Louise Radford in Rigby, ID. Denise was sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple to Bart Ralphs on Sept. 15, 1981.

Denise is survived by her husband Bart of 40 years, and her four children, Devon (Kristen) Rockland, ID; Jessica (Zach) Liberty Lake, WA; Brittanie (Chase) Rexburg, ID: Ashley (Jake) Idaho Falls, ID; nine grandchildren; and siblings: Jayleen, Kurk, and Eric.

There was a viewing held in American Falls, ID, on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Rose Davis Mortuary. A second viewing was on Dec. 18, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Rockland LDS Church, with the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m.

