Legal Notices for the week of Wednesday, Dec. 22

Municipal code public hearing planned

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 22, 29, 2021.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OFFICIAL MUNICIPAL CODE OF THE CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS, IDAHO ORDINANCE

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of American Falls will hold a public hearing for consideration of a proposed Official Municipal Code of the City of American Falls, Idaho Ordinance. The hearing will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. A schedule of the Official Municipal Code of the City of American Falls, Idaho Ordinance is available at the front desk of City Hall. City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities, please call the City Hall office, 208-226-2569, at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing.

At said hearing any interested person may appear and show cause, if he has any, why such proposed Official Municipal Code of the City of American Falls, Idaho Ordinance should or should not be adopted.

PUBLIC COMMENT

IS ENCOURAGED

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

MAYOR REBEKAH SORENSEN

|

Assessment

corrections

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 22, 29, 2021.

NOTICE FOR CORRECTION OF ASSESSMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The Board of Directors of the Falls Irrigation District will sit as a Board of Corrections during the regular District Board Meeting, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 10, 2022, in the Board Room of the Falls Irrigation District office located at 310 Valdez St., American Falls, Power County, Idaho, and shall continue in session as long as may be necessary (not to exceed five working days) for review of assessed acres as may be requested by any interested persons. The Board may make such changes in the Assessment Book as may be necessary to make the book conform to the facts.

Terrell O. Sorensen

Secretary-Treasurer

Falls Irrigation District

|

Falls Irrigation minimum assessment notice