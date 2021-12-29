Commissioners concerned legislation causes budget shortfall for counties

With a surplus of money in the Idaho state budget, the 2022 legislative session is shaping up to be a fight, State Senator Jim Guthrie told the Power County Commissioners in their meeting on Monday, Dec. 20.

The commissioners invited Guthrie to their meeting on Monday, Dec. 20 to provide an update on what he sees happening on the state level. Spending that surplus money will be at the top of many people’s minds, Guthrie said. However, his opinion is that so much of the…

