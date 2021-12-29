Legals starting the week of Wednesday, Dec. 29

ITD seeks bids on P.C. paving

N O T I C E O F L E T T I N G

Idaho Federal Aid Project No. A022(697), in Power County, Key No. 22697; for the work of performing preventative pavement maintenance on all State roads in Power County.

Sealed proposals will be received only at the office of the IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT, 3311 WEST STATE STREET, BOISE, IDAHO 83703, ATTN: ADVERTISEMENT AND AWARD. Bids may also be submitted electronically through Bid Express (www.bidx.com). All bids must be received by two o’clock p.m., on January 25, 2022.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT: RESIDENT ENGINEER ERIC STAATS at (208) 239-3328 for any design related questions.

Digital copies of the Plans, Proposals, and Specifications must be downloaded for a fee of $15.00. Bidders must appear on the plan holders list for their proposal to be accepted by the Department. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdninfo.com for assistance in downloading and working with this digital project information.

General Bidding information and Specifications may be obtained from the Idaho Transportation Department website at http://itd.idaho.gov/business/

In an effort to achieve ITD’s DBE Annual Participation Goal (APG) of 10.0% utilization, ITD requires responder to utilize certified subcontractors and suppliers listed on its DBE Directory located at: https://itd.dbesystem.com/. For this project, it has been determined that there is a DBE availability of 3.0% or more. For more information regarding ITD’s DBE Program please go to https://itd.idaho.gov/civilrights/

This contract requires full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects persons from being denied the benefits of or excluded from participation in programs or activities; or subjected to discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, Limited English Proficiency or economic status. The Contractor is encouraged to utilize the goods and services of disadvantaged firms in accomplishing the tasks or providing the services of this agreement, and to provide equal opportunity to all sub-bidders and suppliers.

Elected officials compensation

COMPENSATION FOR ELECTED OFFICIALS

ORDINANCE NO. 2021-02

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING THE COMPENSATION FOR THE MAYOR AND COUNCILMEMBERS OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, REPEALING CONFLICTING ORDINANCES, AND PROVIDING FOR PUBLICATION AND AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

BE IT ORDAINED BY THE MAYOR AND COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ROCKLAND, IDAHO:

SECTION 1: MAYOR AND COUNCIL COMPENSATION

Commencing January 1, 2022, the salaries of the Mayor and of the members of the ROCKLAND City Council shall be as follows:

(a) The Mayor shall receive an annual salary in the sum of Three Thousand Six Hundred dollars ($3,600); and

(b) Each member of the Council shall receive an annual salary in the sum of Two Thousand Four Hundred dollars ($2,400).

OPTIONAL: The Mayor and Council shall receive the same employee benefits as any full-time city employee except for accrual of vacation or sick leave.

SECTON 2: REPEAL OF CONFLICTING PROVISIONS

All ordinances and parts of ordinances in conflict with this ordinance are hereby repealed to the extent of such conflict.

SECTION 3: PUBLICATION AND EFFECTIVE DATE

The city clerk is hereby directed to publish this ordinance as a legal notice in The Power County Press, the official city newspaper.

This ordinance shall be effective January 1, 2022 following its publication as provided by law.

Enacted by the City Council as an ordinance of the City of ROCKLAND on the 12TH day of AUGUST, 2021.

Approved by the Mayor on the 12TH day of AUGUST, 2021.

City of ROCKLAND

Eddy Hansen, Mayor

ATTEST: Robyn Reaves, City Clerk

