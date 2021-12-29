Rickie Vernon Bauer (Rick) was born Jan. 24, 1955 in American Falls, ID, to John C. and Ida Bauer (Funk). He passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his family, after a gallant fight with Lewy Body Dementia.

Rick attended the American Falls School District, and graduated from American Falls High School in 1973. He met the love of his life, Shonda Quinn, in 1974 and they were married on Nov. 17, 1978. They welcomed their first daughter, Ashley, on Jan. 22, 1982 and their second daughter, Holli, on Jan. 23. 1984. In 1985, he attended night school at ISU to further his welding skills.

Rick farmed in the South Pleasant Valley area for 42 years. At the time of his passing, he farmed alongside his brother, Denny. Together, they established D & R Farms. The brothers took such pride in growing wheat, beets, and potatoes, that they were named top potato growers with McCain foods and top sugar beet growers with Amalgamated Sugar multiple times. He was admired and well respected by many.

Rick is survived by his wife, Shonda; daughters, Ashley (Boe) Woonsook and Holli (Lawrence) Saiz; granddaughters, Kambria Woonsook, and Abby, Lilly, and Aaliyah Saiz; brothers, Dennis (Darlene) Bauer and Johnny (Bonita) Bauer; and sisters, Dianna (Dennis) Campbell and Linda (Gary) Roth; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents John C. and Ida; his brother Bobby, nephew Michael, father-in-law Darrell Quinn, and mother-in-law Beverly Schmett.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, American Falls, ID. A viewing will be held from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. with the memorial service starting at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Falls View Cemetery following the service, under the direction of Davis-Rose Mortuary. The family would like to thank Renee, Tammy, David, and all the wonderful staff at Heritage Hospice. A special thank you to Dr. Vonnie Mills for her love and care of Rick.