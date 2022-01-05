10-02-1936 — 12-25-2021

J.P. Lasley joined his wife in heaven Christmas morning Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, passing peacefully with family by his side.

JP was born in American Falls, ID, Oct. 2, 1936 to Charlie and Jessie Lasley. One of nine siblings, JP loved the outdoors and sports as he grew up in Rockland, ID. He met the love of his life Jean Robinson in the third grade. They eloped to be married in Elko, NV, March 25, 1955 during their senior year at Rockland High School.

JP began work at FMC the fall of 1956 at the same time Brian J. was born. Brenda Jean following one and a half years later. JP and Jean enlarged their family in 1972 with LaDean, Linda, and Penny following Jean’s sister’s death, blending the families together.

JP was active in the outdoors and enjoyed playing basketball and volleyball into his 70’s. JP loved having family and friends visit at his summer cabin in Island Park. After retirement from FMC in 1994, JP and Jean began wintering in Apache Junction, AZ, and later Mesquite, NV, to stay in warm weather where they could be active year round; returning to Pocatello, ID, two years ago. JP and Jean made lifelong friends everywhere they lived.

JP and Jean were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in the fall of 2000. JP is survived by his children: Brian J. Lasley, Brenda Jean Clark, LaDean Norton, Linda Ruiz, and Penny Blessinger; grandchildren: Jason Clark, Lance Clark, Shaun Clark, and Tyvan Clark; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings: Warren and Rhonda Lasley, Kay and Paul Bammert.

At JP’s request a simple graveside dedication was held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Rockland, ID, at 12 noon Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

To share condolences, memories, and photos please visit DavisRoseMortuary.com.