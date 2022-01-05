Lamb Weston Road is bad

To the editor,

Why is Lamb Weston Road always bad with snow and ice? Is it not a priority road? It is for me and 500 co-workers and a lot of semi trucks.

When you ask someone how was the roads, they will say great until Lamb Weston Road. It is sad that the county shop and all the equipment are all out there.

We drive by it every day. And we have to drive through snow drifts to get to work.

So please take better care of Lamb Weston Road for the safety of our co-workers.

Thank you,

Rosann Fitzgerald

