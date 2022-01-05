Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 5

Proposals for

I-86 fencing

Published in The Power County Press Jan. 5, 12, 2022.

N O T I C E O F L E T T I N G

Idaho Project in Cassia & Power Counties, Key No 22487; for the work of removing and replacing interstate fencing along I-86 between MP 14.82 and MP 19.

Sealed Proposals will be received only at the office of the IDAHO TRANSPORTATION DEPARTMENT, 3311 WEST STATE STREET, BOISE, IDAHO 83703, ATTN: ADVERTISEMENT & AWARD until two o’clock p.m. on January, 25, 2022.

For additional information contact the Contract Administrator:

Name: Eric Staats

Phone: (208) 239-3328

Email: eric.staats@itd.idaho.gov

Digital copies of the Plans, Proposals, and Specifications must be downloaded for a fee of $15.00. Bidders must appear on the plan holders list for their proposal to be accepted by the Department. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdninfo.com for assistance in downloading and working with this digital project information.

General Bidding information and Specifications may be obtained from the Idaho Transportation Department website at http://itd.idaho.gov/business/

This contract requires full compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects persons from being denied the benefits of or excluded from participation in programs or activities; or subjected to discrimination based on race, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, Limited English Proficiency or economic status. The Bidder is encouraged to utilize the goods and services of disadvantaged firms in accomplishing the tasks or providing the services of this agreement, and to provide equal opportunity to all sub-bidders and suppliers.

PCSO seeks grant

for marine patrol

Published in The Power County Press Jan. 5, 2022.

The Power County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol program is applying for grant funds from the Waterways Improvement Fund (WIF). These funds will be used to purchase a vehicle and boat for patrols and safety inspections on the waterways of Power County. We are seeking public comment regarding the application for said grant funds. The time allotted for public comment will be on January 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at the Power County Courthouse, Board of County Commissioners Chambers. If members of the public are unable to attend in person, please join via Zoom by using the meeting ID: 2082267611.