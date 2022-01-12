Alice Norene (Cox) Wynn passed away in Baker, OR, where she had lived for the past several years.

Norene was born Sept. 12, 1944 in American Falls, ID, to Wayne and Alice (Harrell) Cox. She grew up and attended school in Rockland, ID.

She is survived by her son, Todd Hensen, and her daughter and son-in-law, Dan and Kimmi Lynn Camarata of Baker, OR, and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Connie and Alan Funk, of Dallas, OR, and Paulette and Laddie Shaw of Idaho Falls, ID. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wynn and daughter-in-law, JoDell Lyons.

Services are pending and will be held at a later date.