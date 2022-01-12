Be aware and prepared during winter school months

by Superintendent Jane Ward

Aberdeen School District

Happy New Year. It is nice to have the students back in school. This school year has proven to be very successful. Student achievement is on the rise, and federal “Covid” funds have been available to build and maintain our schools to meet federal guidelines. The district office has been moved into the old high school offices and new bleachers have been added to the old high school gym to meet ADA requirements. The district plans on having an…

