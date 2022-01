Falls Irrigation District is taking applications for Ditchrider. Requirements include general labor, CDL within 90 days, computer skills. This is a full-time position with benefits. Request full job description and/or application at the office, 310 Valdez Street, American Falls, ID 83211; or by telephone/fax (208) 226-5227.

