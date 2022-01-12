Joey James Richardson passed on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. He was the widower of Tammy Jean Richardson. They shared nine years of marriage.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1962 and was the son of Eldon and Gwen Richardson. Joey graduated from American Falls High School in 1980. Joey worked for Ken’s Market in American Falls for many years. Joey had a passion for his community, friends, and golfing.

He is survived in his death by his siblings, Bobbie Johnson, Evelyn Michaelson, Susan Jones, and Steve Wyatt, along with many nieces and nephews.

There was a viewing service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at the Davis Rose Mortuary & Monuments in American Falls. Funeral services followed at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery in Idaho Falls.

