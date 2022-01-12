Legal Notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 12

Highway district road, street report

Sugarbeet growers

now accepting bids

Published in The Power County Press Jan 12, 19, 2022.

Upper Snake River Growers Association Accepting Tare Bids:

Notice is hereby given that the Upper Snake Sugarbeet Growers will accept bids for the removal of tare dirt from each of the following receiving stations; Please Bid per Station

1. Fingal – 7 Trucks Required

2. Aberdeen – 3 Trucks Required

Tare dirt will be hauled offsite unless different arrangements are negotiated and accepted with the Association Board. All Stations will require the location of where the tare dirt will be hauled. Minimums per day will total $300 per running pilar for that given day upon the event that the total tare hauled for that day has not totaled $300 in Gross Revenue. All Bids will only be accepted as flat rate per ton Bids.

Sealed bids must be submitted in writing to the Association prior to the close of business February 15th, 2022. The Successful bidder will enter into a two (2) year contract with an option to extend another two (2) years with the Association for tare removal. Sealed bids may be hand delivered or mailed to Conrad Isaak, 3202 Hedstrom Lane, Am. Falls ID 83211. The Association reserves the right to refuse any and all bids and re-bid at a later date. Bidders may obtain further information regarding the tare dirt removal by calling Conrad Isaak at 208.241.0005.

Conrad Isaak

Secretary/Treasurer

Upper Snake River

Growers Association

P.C. Highway District balance sheet

Comment period

on permit request

Published in The Power County Press Jan. 12, 2022.

REQUEST A PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD ON A PERMIT APPLICATION AND PROPOSED PERMIT TO CONSTRUCT

In compliance with Section 58.01.01.209, Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho, notice is hereby given that Lamb Weston, Inc. – American Falls Plant, American Falls, has applied to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) for a permit to construct P-2009.0115 Project Number 62781 for a new fry line and dryer, a boiler, and two heating units. The facility, a potato processing operation, is located at 2975 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, 83211. A public comment period on the proposed permit will be provided if a written request is submitted on or before January 27th, 2022, and directed to Chris Duerschner, Department of Environmental Quality, 1410 N. Hilton, Boise, Idaho 83706-1255, or Chris.Duerschner@deq.idaho.gov., or to the DEQ website at http://www.deq.idaho.gov. Please reference the company name and permit number when sending the request. The permit application materials submitted by the facility are available for public review on the DEQ website.

DATED this 12 day of January 2022.

Chris Duerschner

Air Quality Division

Synopsis of county commission minutes

Published in The Power County Press Jan. 12, 2022.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for October 12, 2021

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:08 a.m.

MOTIONS:

Amended Agenda and redistricting were approved.

POINTS OF ORDER:

Landfill fee schedule work session was heard.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for October 18, 2021. Meeting adjourned at 2:26 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for October 18, 2021

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:02 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

FY21 financial report was discussed.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Treasurer update, Emergency Management grant, Ambulance Administration & Financial Report, micro subdivision plats, Mayor Blad, meeting minutes for September 13, 2021 and October 4, 2021, Deaton & Company, Airport Manager contract, Sheriff’s Office, letter of support for expansion of the CRP Program & preserve habitat for upland game birds, courthouse front entry/building & grounds, personnel, water rights and printer proposal were approved.

Resolution 2021-22 – Receive unanticipated Sheriff Office Funds was adopted and approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FY2021

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 19,735.17

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $726,589.17

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 7,399.00

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 20,741.28

0009 DRUG COURT $ 483.50

0015 ELECTIONS $ 380.70

0016 INDIGENT $ 1,176.92

0020 REVALUATION $ 19,379.49

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 5,580.63

0027 WEEDS $ 41.67

0038 WATERWAYS $ 18,289.51

Total Amount Paid $ 156,010.29

FY2022

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 63,726.02

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 3,389.78

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,811.65

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 36,936.87

0009 DRUG COURT $ 180.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 15,555.33

0015 ELECTIONS $ 3,092.94

0016 INDIGENT $ 408.84

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 25,622.53

0027 WEEDS $ 6,698.99

0027 WATERWAYS $ 3,382.53

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 3,682.41

Total Amount Paid $ 180,491.89

POINTS OF ORDER:

Day Wireless, JP proposal, Hazard Mitigation Grant program, Idaho Power, COVID-19 updates, Frigitek requesting a grant application for project FPI and personnel policy were heard.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Contract Labor and Trade Commerce Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for November 8, 2021. Meeting adjourned at 6:08 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for November 8, 2021

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:06 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Redistricting and Extension Office were discussed. No COVID-19 updates were presented.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, approval of meeting minutes for September 24, 2021, Landfill, November 2, 2021 Election Canvass, University of Idaho MOU, personnel, Indigent claims, Sheriff’s Office, GTL rate amendment, Airport Runway Protection Zone/Joint Airport Board, Retainer Agreement outside counsel, annual Juvenile Justice report and Ideacom Partner Plan Agreement were approved.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 44,724.94

0003 FAIRBOARD $ 500.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 4,441.73

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,747.98

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 12,976.43

0009 DRUG COURT $ 36.63

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 20,270.96

0015 ELECTIONS $ 3,816.94

0016 INDIGENT $ 343.81

0020 REVALUTATION $ 5,35.00

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 1,678.59

0027 WEEDS $ 941.17

0027 WATERWAYS $ 913.27

0041 AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT $ 80,829.00

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 823.21

Total Amount Paid $195,458.66

The following tax cancellations were approved;

Parcel No. Reason for Cancellation Cancelled Amount

RPD1025-04 New HOE $1,702.65

RPD0991-00 HOE Taken off in Error $1,395.71

RPD0882-03 HOE not Edited After Change $ 7.00

RPC0456-00 HOE Removed by Mistake $1,266.79

RPA1133-00 New HOE $2,738.61

RPA0591-00 New HOE $927.07

RPA0178-00 New HOE $835.58

PPY0084-08 Personal Property is Leased $6,601.94

PPA0693-00 Personal Property is Leased $2,058.43

MHZ0034-01 Casualty Loss to Fire on 2/14/21 $76.00

POINTS OF ORDER:

Water lease discussion, Cedar Fields, Assessor’s Office and building & grounds were heard.

Idaho Office of Emergency Management and Adult Probation have been tabled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Personnel, Indigent and legal Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for November 22, 2021. Meeting adjourned at 5:56 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for November 22, 2021

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:03 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Jail inspection and the 5th District meeting were discussed.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Airport lease, Treasurer, Ambulance Administration & Financial Report, Juneteenth, CAI quote, Fair Board, personnel, building & grounds, and indigent claims were approved.

The following tax cancellations were approved:

Parcel No. Reason for Cancellation Cancelled Amount

RPB0132-00 New HOE Application $1,524.25

RPA0724-00 New HOE Application $1,041.20

RPA0170-00 New HOE Application $1,520.49

TOTAL TAXES CANCELLED $4,085.94 Opioid settlement was tabled and the foyer display was denied.

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 15,131.39

0003 FAIRBOARD $ 407.33

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 12,805.80

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 942.73

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 43,172.15

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 3,134.66

0011 HEALTH DISTRICT $ 52.34

0015 ELECTIONS $ 775.09

0016 INDIGENT $ 5,154.28

0020 REVALUTATION $ 1,239.47

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 43,218.76

0027 WEEDS $ 154.34

0027 WATERWAYS $ 1,400.51

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 15,289.01

Total Amount Paid $ 159,175.86

POINTS OF ORDER:

Courthouse remodel, youth center, Landfill, personnel policy, Assessor appointment, Court Assistance Office and ICRMP claim dispute were heard.

Approval of past meeting minutes was tabled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Legal and Indigent Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is set for December 6, 2021. Meeting adjourned 5:41 p.m.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for December 6, 2021

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:10 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Building Administrator/Weed Control, Adult Probation, Airport leases, water lease modeling, response to Water District 120 boundary modifications and BoCC Chambers were discussed.

MOTIONS:

Amended agenda, 2022 BoCC Calender, Ken Estep Memorial Fund, building & grounds, Certificate of Residency for Arely Lujano, Assessor appointment, Opioid litigation settlement agreements, allocation of settlement funds agreement and Investment Committee were approved.

Tax Cancellations for the following parcels were approved;

Parcel No. Reason for Cancellation Cancelled Amount

RPA0965-00 HOE Application was removed in error $1,131.75

RPA1028-00 HOE Application was removed in error $1,686.72

RPB0142-02 HOE Application was removed in error $901.68

RPA1388-00 HOE Application was removed in error $1,980.90

RPD0956-00 Rental house purchased 11/22/2021 $1,364.56

MHZ0300-01 Property Tax Reduction was not included $412.56

RPA0086-00 New HOE $608.93

RPD1187-00 Cancel remaining taxes due $1,120.36

TOTAL TAXES CANCELLED $9,207.55

Court Assistance Office was not approved.

Danielle Gunn, Rayma Cates and Paul Schmidt were reappointed to a 2-year term and Lloyd Haderly to replace Barry Williams on the Weed Board are as follows;

Chelsea Sanders January, 2019

Casey Clinger January, 2022

Kevin Ramsey January, 2022

Danielle Gunn November, 2023

Rayma Cates November, 2023

Terrell Sorensen November, 2022

Lloyd Haderly December, 2023

Paul Schmidt November, 2023

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 7,171.09

0003 FAIR BOARD $ 250.00

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,209.11

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,853.54

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 9,181.25

0009 DRUG COURT $ 2,328.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 1,533.74

0011 HEALTH DISTRICT $ 641.89

0015 ELECTIONS $ 6,495.07

0016 INDIGENT $ 3,718.22

0020 REVALUATION $ 1,195.76

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 6,924.53

0027 WEEDS $ 6,074.37

0038 WATERWAYS $ 25.51

0041 AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT $ 30,087.00

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 26,433.20

Total Amount Paid $ 106,122.28

POINTS OF ORDER:

Sheriff’s Office, Joint Public Defense Services discussion with Oneida Commissioners and snow removal were heard.

Airport power line, Motorola Service Agreement and approval of past meeting minutes were tabled.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Personnel and Legal Executive Sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for December 20, 2021. Meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.