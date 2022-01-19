Duane Lamar Poulson of Pocatello, ID, returned to his heavenly home on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at the age of 90. He was surrounded by his daughters and granddaughters at the time of his passing.

He was born in Aberdeen, ID, on May 13, 1931 to Jeniel Jackman and Clarence Poulson. He attended school in Aberdeen from his elementary years throughout high school graduation. As a child he had a great work ethic, milking cows and working on his father’s farm. He was active in many sports, playing on the football and basketball teams. He had many good friends and was a good student.

He married his high school sweetheart Connie June Larson on June 22, 1951 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. They moved to Pocatello where Duane worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and enlisted for two years in the National Guard.

They were offered an opportunity to move to Aberdeen to purchase the land and farm of Mr. Wesley Jones, whom Duane had worked for in high school. This began their legacy of farming. Duane excelled in farming and received the Outstanding Young Farmer award when he was 27 years old.

Duane was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout his life. He loved family fishing trips, snowmobiling, riding horses, boating, playing summer softball, golfing, and traveling. His greatest joy in life was his family and spending time with all the grandchildren.

Duane is survived by: his children, daughter Kym (Rob), Janee (Eric), Tana (Jeff), and Kori; 22 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Connie, Sharon, Dessa, Doug, Bryce, and Kerry.

He was preceded in death by his wife Connie and his son Kip, and also his brothers Weldon and Jack and sister Barbara.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 149 West Central Street, Aberdeen, ID 83210. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Interment will follow the services in the Aberdeen City Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com.

The family gives their greatest and warmest gratitude to their many personal caregivers, to the Gables Assisted Living staff, and to Heritage Home Services and Hospice that spent so much time in caring for Duane.

God Be With You Until We Meet Again